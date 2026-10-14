Lanchester: “Siamo al simil-premierato, introdotto per legge ordinaria. Si profila l’incubo di Weimar

All’indomani dell’approvazione della legge elettorale da parte di Governo e maggioranza il professor Fulco Lanchester, emerito di Diritto costituzionale italiano e comparato alla Sapienza di Roma, prende la parola.

Professoere, In due articoli del 14 maggio e del 4 giugno 2026, su questo giornale, lei già parlava di un adeguamento non equilibrato, ovvero di un intervento attraverso legislazione ordinaria sugli equilibri costituzionali. In sintesi, erano in dubbio i principi liberal-democratici. Parlava di un premio maggioranza inusitato e la riduzione in rappresentanti eletti dai partiti piuttosto che dagli elettori. Quello delle leggi elettorali sembra un pallino fisso visti i precedenti.

L’altro giorno è stato pubblicato l’atto normativo relativo alla nuova legge elettorale per due camere, quale nona variazione incisiva in 33 anni. Non ci sono state infatti solo cinque modifiche come si dice da molte parti, ma ben nove (referendum sul Senato,1993; Mattarellum, 1993; Porcellum, 2005; sent. Corte cost. 1/2014; Italicum, 2015; Sent. Corte cost. 35/2017; Rosatellum, 2018; revisione cost. 2020 con diminuzione del numero dei parlamentari; Melonellum, 2026). L’ elenco è lungo e noioso e comprende interventi normativi di natura parlamentare, ma anche sentenze della Corte costituzionale. Adesso ci ritroviamo un simil-premierato, introdotto per legge ordinaria.

La Gran Bretagna ha la stessa legge elettorale da oltre un secolo e mezzo; gli USA da oltre due secoli, la Francia dal 1958(tranne una riforma del 1985 rientrata nel 1986); in Germania dal ’53 vige una forma di proporzionale personalizzata. E così via. L’Italia si caratterizza, invece, per un inusitato iper-cinetismo elettorale compulsivo.

Adesso che la legge è passata, tra svariate polemiche e preoccupazioni, potrebbe dirci qualcosa in più? Sicuramente questa legge innescherà diversi ricorsi. Si percepisce una volontà di dare sempre più poteri al governo, togliendone al Parlamento. Sembra quasi che con la stabilità l’obbedienza abbia la priorità. Ciò potrebbe apparire pratico, ma alcuni argomenterebbero: una ‘fede’ cieca rischia di diventare ‘dogma’ L’obiettivo è dare maggiore stabilità ed efficacia all’azione di governo o semplicemente ‘bullonare’ di più il potere?

In Italia, c’è un problema di stabilità, ma anche un problema che fa riferimento alla fine dei partiti di massa dopo la prima fase della storia della Costituzione repubblicana. Ciò rappresenta l’avvento di una partitocrazia senza partiti basata sugli interessi dei vertici politici. Quindi, da un lato abbiamo un iper-cinetismo e dall’altro, un astensionismo sempre maggiore degli elettori. Si è creata un’alta volatilità elettorale, specie a fine legislatura. Nel 2022, il programma del centro destra aveva tre proposte di riforme costituzionali: giustizia, riforma centro-periferia della Lega ed elezione del Presidente della Repubblica (poi modificato in premierato). La giustizia è saltata con il Referendum e la riforma centro-periferia si è arenata nella seconda Camera. Passa la legge elettorale, con indicazione premio, capi lista bloccati e preferenze.

Si tratta di un premierato di fatto, basato su un premio irragionevole al 42% dei voti validi, senza tenere conto dell’astensionismo. Quindi praticamente vinci 55% dei seggi in entrambe le assemblee con una quota di voti degli elettori iscritti anche inferiore al 25%. La legge non indica infatti, un limite di partecipazione per l’acquisizione del premio. Inoltre, ci sarebbe anche la questione di alternanza di genere. Si può dire che il centro destra, unito, è riuscito a ottenere un risultato di coerenza, mentre il centro sinistra sta brancolando. Il vero problema è il plebiscitarismo che questo sistema induce e che può avere sviluppi successivi pericolosi.

Il circuito democratico della Costituzione repubblicana partiva dal Corpo elettorale(art.48) e attraverso l’intermediazione partitica(art.49) arrivava in Parlamento (artt.56-57) e al Governo(artt.92-94-95). La nuova legge elettorale costruisce una investitura diretta di tipo plebiscitario. I ricorsi arriveranno alla Corte costituzionale, ma la legge rimarrà sostanzialmente così se la Consulta non interverrà sul quorum degli aventi diritto. Manca poi tutta la parte relativa al contorno, in una società basata sull’ individualismo informatico: quella atta a controllare che l’informazione politica non sia prevaricante e i finanziamenti dei ‘maggiori azionisti’ non schiaccino i partiti e le opzioni dei meno abbienti.

Quindi tolto il ruolo dei partiti protagonisti della democrazia, quali sarebbero le prospettive per il futuro?

Si profila l’incubo di Weimar: una crisi economica accompagnata da iperinflazione e instabilità politica con frammentazione parlamentare. Il rischio è quello di favorire l’indebolimento democratico degli anni Venti del secolo scorso, ma in un altro contesto. In passato gli USA hanno praticato l’isolazionismo ma l’Europa era ancora centrale nell’asse dell’Atlantico. Dagli anni ’70 l’asse si è spostato verso il Pacifico e l’Europa è diventata marginale. Nel 2013, rammentando il discorso di Merkel alla Conferenza di Monaco, l’UE contava il 7% della popolazione mondiale, il 25% del PIL e il 52% della spesa sociale. Adesso, la popolazione è diminuita al 5 %, il è Pil al 16%, e anche spesa sociale si è ridotta. L’elettorato operaio ed i ceti medi più deboli virano così verso i partiti estremisti.

Il rafforzamento dell’Esecutivo negli enti locali e nelle regioni sono state una realtà positiva. Ma per il piano nazionale resta l’esigenza di garanzia. Va quindi rafforzato sensibilmente l’Esecutivo solo se c’è il rafforzamento del piano europeo di federalizzazione quale garanzia. E questo manca.

The Electoral Law: Professor Fulco Lanchester, Professor Emeritus of Italian and Comparative Constitutional Law (Sapienza University of Rome), speaks out.

In two articles published in this newspaper on May 14 and June 4, 2026, you discussed an unbalanced adjustment—specifically, an intervention via ordinary legislation affecting the constitutional balance. In short, liberal-democratic principles were being called into question. You spoke of an unprecedented majority bonus and a reduction in the number of representatives chosen by voters in favor of those selected by parties. Electoral laws seem to be a recurring obsession, given the track record.

The other day, the legislative act regarding the new electoral law for both chambers was published—marking the ninth major overhaul in 33 years. Contrary to what is often claimed—that there have been only five changes—there have actually been nine (the 1993 Senate referendum; *Mattarellum*, 1993; *Porcellum*, 2005; Constitutional Court Ruling 1/2014; *Italicum*, 2015; Constitutional Court Ruling 35/2017; *Rosatellum*, 2018; the 2020 constitutional revision reducing the number of parliamentarians; and *Melonellum*, 2026). The list is long and tedious, comprising both parliamentary legislative actions and Constitutional Court rulings. Now, we find ourselves with a “quasi-premiership” system introduced through ordinary legislation.

Great Britain has had the same electoral law for over a century and a half; the USA for over two centuries; France since 1958 (except for a 1985 reform that was reversed in 1986); and Germany has employed a form of personalized proportional representation since 1953. And so on. Italy, by contrast, is characterized by an unusual, compulsive, and hyperactive electoral restlessness.

Now that the law has passed—amidst various controversies and concerns—could you tell us a bit more about it? This law will undoubtedly trigger numerous legal challenges. There is a palpable desire to grant ever-greater powers to the government while stripping them from Parliament. It almost seems as though obedience is being prioritized over stability. While this might appear practical, some would argue that blind ‘faith’ risks turning into ‘dogma.’ Is the goal to lend greater stability and effectiveness to government action, or simply to ‘bolt down’ power more securely?

Italy faces a problem of stability, but also an issue stemming from the demise of mass parties following the initial phase of the Republican Constitution’s history. This marks the advent of a “partocracy without parties,” driven by the interests of the political elite. Consequently, we see hyper-activity on one hand and ever-increasing voter abstention on the other. High electoral volatility has emerged, particularly towards the end of a legislative term. In 2022, the center-right’s platform included three constitutional reform proposals: justice reform, the League’s center-periphery reform, and the direct election of the President of the Republic (later modified to a “premiership” model). The justice reform was derailed by a referendum, and the center-periphery reform stalled in the second chamber. However, the electoral law did pass, featuring a majority bonus, locked list leaders, and preference votes.

This amounts to a *de facto* premiership, based on an unreasonable majority bonus triggered at 42% of valid votes—without accounting for abstention. In practice, this means winning 55% of the seats in both houses with a share of the registered electorate’s vote that could be lower than 25%. Indeed, the law sets no minimum turnout threshold for securing the bonus. Furthermore, there is the issue of gender alternation. It can be said that the united center-right coalition has achieved a consistent outcome, whereas the center-left is floundering, grasping at straws. The real problem is the plebiscitary nature fostered by this system, which could lead to dangerous future developments. The democratic framework of the Republican Constitution originated with the electorate (Art. 48) and, through the mediation of political parties (Art. 49), extended to Parliament (Arts. 56–57) and the Government (Arts. 92, 94, 95). The new electoral law establishes a form of direct mandate akin to a plebiscite. Legal challenges will reach the Constitutional Court, yet the law will essentially remain unchanged unless the Court intervenes regarding the quorum of eligible voters. Furthermore, the law fails to address the broader context of a society driven by digital individualism—specifically, the need to ensure that political information does not become overpowering and that funding from “major shareholders” does not crush political parties or the choices available to the less affluent.

With the role of political parties—the key players in democracy—thus removed, what are the prospects for the future?

A Weimar-style nightmare looms: an economic crisis accompanied by hyperinflation and political instability marked by parliamentary fragmentation. There is a risk of replicating the democratic erosion seen in the 1920s, albeit in a different context. In the past, the US practiced isolationism, yet Europe remained central to the Atlantic axis. Since the 1970s, that axis has shifted toward the Pacific, leaving Europe on the margins. Back in 2013—recalling Merkel’s speech at the Munich Conference—the EU accounted for 7% of the global population, 25% of GDP, and 52% of social spending. Today, the population share has dropped to 5%, GDP to 16%, and social spending has also declined. Consequently, the working-class electorate and the more vulnerable middle classes are gravitating toward extremist parties.

Strengthening the executive branch at the local and regional levels has been a positive development. However, at the national level, the need for safeguards remains. Therefore, the executive should be significantly strengthened only if accompanied by a reinforced European federalization process acting as a guarantee. And that is currently missing.