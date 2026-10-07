SISTEMA A RISCHIO

Intervista a PierPaolo Bombardieri: "E' possibile parlare ancora di stato sociale? Noi pensiamo che sia necessario e che sia solo una questione di volontà politica. La questione salariale? Una priorità"

“I dati statistici sono molto chiari: c’è stata e continua a esserci una ripresa della dinamica inflativa che genera minore potere d’acquisto, più povertà, un ridimensionamento della qualità di vita e, soprattutto della qualità del lavoro”.

Lo afferma Pier Paolo Bombardieri segretario della Uil alla vigilia di una manovra di bilancio che appare più complicata che mai, con il Governo stretto tra esigenze elettorali e la cruda e dura realtà dei numeri.

Ci potrebbe fare una piccola analisi rigorosa ma obiettiva circa l’economia? Lei è un sindacalista navigato sin dagli anni ‘90, un tecnico di scuola keynesiana. Siamo nell’epoca dei selfie e del carisma, ma gestire la cosa pubblica richiede anche un po’ di competenza. Partiamo magari dal globale per terminare nello specifico. C’è molto fermento, l’oro sale (con qualche battuta d’arresto) e così il prezzo delle materie mentre i Treasuries non se la passano benissimo. Si sente una lenta perdita delle sicurezze e della qualità della vita (voce spesso trascurata) su scala. Siamo in un ambiente inflazionistico da shock geopolitico? Dobbiamo attenderci ulteriori peggioramenti della democrazia intesa come libertà e lotta alle diseguaglianze?

Questo è un dato trascurato o sottaciuto. È anche vero, ad esempio, che l’occupazione aumenta, ma quale occupazione? Se si incrociano questi fattori con gli avviamenti al lavoro, si scopre che una parte degli impieghi in più, in realtà, è fatta solo di poche ore. In sostanza, anche chi lavora qualche settimana contribuisce al saldo positivo: ma così il rosa del quadro che si dipinge è destinato a scolorirsi presto. Insomma, anche se c’è un miglioramento, il tema del precariato è tutt’altro che risolto. E sono i giovani a pagarne le conseguenze. Ovviamente, il senso di incertezza e di insicurezza attanaglia anche chi è stato espulso dai processi produttivi, vive da tempo in cassa integrazione e non sa se il proprio futuro si collocherà ancora nel mondo del lavoro. Tutto ciò non fa altro che aumentare le diseguaglianze e, così, la coesione sociale, uno degli ingredienti che rende effettiva la democrazia, ne esce a pezzi. La crescita, dunque, non è solo una necessità economica, ma è un fattore di giustizia sociale e di tenuta del sistema.

Oggi in molti fatichiamo a capire cosa succede davvero, fra tante notizie, vere e/o fake, è un sistema di informazione-opinione quasi totalmente polarizzato in assenza di dialogo costruttivo. I dati ci sono ma sta a vedere come vengono selezionati e interpretati. Intanto si corre di più e si ottiene di meno per sopravvivere come dicevamo prima. Vero che dopo il Covid qualcuno ha rivisto le proprie priorità dato il moto ribassista, relativo alla qualità della vita. È da riprendere la vecchia teoria dei meriti e bisogni. Come stiamo messi realmente?

Quella dei meriti e bisogni è stata una delle più grandi intuizioni che la politica potesse partorire: un’idea tipica di una cultura laica e riformista, che ha sempre cercato di coniugare la giustizia sociale con lo sviluppo, oltreché con la libertà. Peraltro, sono i fatti a testimoniare che, quando nel nostro Paese ha prevalso questa visione illuminata, si sono fatti passi avanti importanti. Puntare sui meriti, peraltro, significa creare le premesse per sbloccare il cosiddetto ascensore sociale. Al contrario, se i giovani non vedono la prospettiva di una crescita personale, l’unica alternativa che hanno è andare via dal nostro Paese, rendendolo così più povero e più vecchio. Un danno enorme per la collettività, una speranza in meno per il nostro futuro. Dall’altro lato, poi, c’è la necessità di tener conto dei bisogni di chi è più in difficoltà, non solo per ragioni di solidarietà e di senso civico, che già basterebbero di per sé a giustificare questa attenzione, ma perché una società, per funzionare correttamente, non può lasciare indietro nessuno. Anche per questi motivi, la Uil ha deciso di strutturarsi come Sindacato delle persone: tutti coloro che si recano presso le nostre sedi per chiedere aiuto, tutela e assistenza, devono uscirne avendo trovato risposte alle proprie domande, alle proprie aspettative e ai propri problemi, a prescindere dalla nazionalità, dalle opinioni, dal credo o dalla condizione personale.

Che fine hanno fatto i valori caposaldi della classe media e dei lavoratori? Oggi sembra che assistiamo a una nuova forma di ‘welfare etnico’, si percepisce quasi un patto verticale che dice: il welfare è poco quindi solo per i nostri, e solo grazie a me, altrimente niente. Eppure, l’economia estrattiva ed i flussi della disperazione e della miseria sono sintomi di una realtà che privatizza profitti e collettivizza i costi. L’economia classica non tiene forse abbastanza conto del peso che esercita il potere dietro le quinte e il fatto che salari e ascensore sociale stanno fermi al primo piano. Domanda: capitalismo o neomercantilismo?

Se posso permettermi, la domanda urgente a cui deve rispondere la politica è un’altra: “che tipo di welfare vogliamo costruire per il nostro Paese?”. In sostanza, è possibile parlare ancora di stato sociale? Noi pensiamo che sia necessario e che sia solo una questione di volontà politica. Lo abbiamo detto poc’anzi: la persona deve essere al centro delle scelte istituzionali, delle decisioni politiche e dei provvedimenti legislativi, e punto di riferimento devono essere i principi definiti dall’articolo 3 della nostra Costituzione.

Dove si trovano le risorse per costruire un modello di welfare adeguato all’evoluzione della società del Terzo Millennio? Ecco, per riprendere un passaggio della stessa domanda, occorre scardinare quel meccanismo per cui si privatizzano i profitti e si collettivizzano i costi. E come si fa? Ad esempio, introducendo un’extra tassa sugli extraprofitti delle imprese della difesa, delle big Pharma, delle banche, oppure fissando una global minimum tax, o anche tassando le rendite finanziarie quel tanto necessario a ricavarne disponibilità sufficienti a fare gli interventi più urgenti. Si deve, inoltre, puntare a ridurre drasticamente l’evasione e l’elusione fiscale. Si può, infine, iniziare a strutturare meglio e a rendere più efficiente il sistema degli attuali affastellati provvedimenti, talvolta dalla dubbia efficacia. Insomma, i margini di manovra ci sono e le possibilità di un rilancio del welfare sono assolutamente realistiche, sempre che la politica si decida a invertire strutturalmente la rotta che, per il momento, rischia di condurci verso lo smantellamento dello stato sociale.

Mentre il governo si dibatte sulla priorità dell’ennesima riforma elettorale (ormai sembra un pallino fisso un po’ per tutti i dirigenti governativi da diversi anni, come una sorta di aringa rossa) si guarda poco alle questioni più esistenziali: l’operaio di 22 anni morto al Colosseo, la chiusura dell’Ilva, ecc… A parte che, con la tecnologia di cui disponiamo, le morti sul lavoro appaiono un incubo civico surreale (indipendentemente dalle proprie convinzioni elettorali) Oltretutto il governo si trova stretto tra elezioni e la solita austerity di Bruselles. Confesercenti, Ansa del 25 settembre, parla di 46 miliardi di euro di potere di acquisto persi in 4 anni di problemi di geopolitica, quindi 30 miliardi in consumi e 52 miliardi in pil reale. Conferma i dati, come siamo messi sul lavoro e sulla crescita (e qui sarebbe bello vedere ripristinata la contrattazione di secondo livello), pensioni, ecc.?

Per rispondere a questa domanda, ci vorrebbe un’intera relazione, perché sono stati toccati tutti i punti fondamentali delle nostre piattaforme rivendicative. Vado, però, sinteticamente, nell’ordine. Infortuni sul lavoro. Sono anni, ormai, che la Uil è impegnata nella campagna “Zero morti sul lavoro”. Qualcosa siamo riusciti ad ottenere, ma è evidente che non basta e che servono più investimenti, più ispettori e più ispezioni. Bisogna puntare, inoltre, su prevenzione e formazione, ridurre sia le gare al massimo ribasso sia gli appalti a cascata, istituire una procura speciale e il reato di omicidio sul lavoro.

Anche per quel che riguarda le critiche all’austerity, richiamate nella domanda, la Uil ha avviato da tempo un’altra campagna, denominata “Patto di stabilità, no grazie!”. La prospettiva deve essere quella della crescita, fondata su corposi investimenti, su un debito comune europeo, su un rilancio del modello Sure.

La questione salariale, poi, è prioritaria. A tal proposito, il recupero del potere d’acquisto deve avvenire sia per via fiscale, a partire dalla conferma e dal rafforzamento della detassazione degli aumenti contrattuali – conquista storica della Uil – sia per via contrattuale, con i rinnovi dei contratti nazionali, con la diffusione della contrattazione decentrata e con la costruzione di un nuovo e più efficace modello. Per ottenere questo risultato, è in corso un’importantissima trattativa tra Cgil, Cisl, Uil e 14 associazioni datoriali, anche allo scopo di giungere alla definizione certificata della rappresentanza delle parti sociali e, per questa via, pure allo smantellamento dei contratti pirata, che riducono sensibilmente salari e diritti.

Questa è una delle leve per sconfiggere la precarietà, che riguarda soprattutto i nostri giovani, e per dire “No ai lavoratori fantasma” – altra campagna della Uil – persone che non hanno i diritti di tutti, che non riescono ad accendere un mutuo, che non possono costruirsi un futuro.

Le pensioni, infine. Innanzitutto, bisogna tutelare il potere d’acquisto anche delle

pensionate e dei pensionati.

Inoltre, insieme a una giusta flessibilità, che consenta a chi si trova in particolari condizioni di anticipare l’uscita dal mercato del lavoro, bisogna estendere e facilitare la costruzione generalizzata della cosiddetta seconda gamba della previdenza, quella complementare. Tutto ciò per evitare di condannare gli anziani, di oggi e del futuro, a una condizione di povertà assoluta.

Concludo ponendo l’accento su una rivoluzione inarrestabile con la quale siamo, già oggi, costretti a fare i conti: quella dell’intelligenza artificiale. Se sarà l’inizio di una nuova schiavitù dagli esiti imprevedibili o un’opportunità per costruire un futuro di innovazione e sviluppo e per superare anche molti dei limiti che abbiamo elencato, dipenderà dalla capacità che avremo di governare e gestire questo fenomeno. Una mentalità e un approccio autenticamente riformisti potranno esserci di grande aiuto per imboccare la strada giusta.

Interview with Bombardieri

Good morning and thank you for agreeing to this interview. Could you provide a brief yet rigorous and objective analysis of the economy? You are a seasoned trade unionist—active since the 1990s—and an expert trained in the Keynesian school of thought. We live in the age of selfies and charisma, yet managing public affairs also requires a degree of competence.

Let’s start with the global picture and narrow it down to the specifics. There is a great deal of turbulence; gold prices are rising (albeit with occasional setbacks), as are commodity prices, while Treasury bonds are struggling. One senses a gradual erosion of security and quality of life—an often-overlooked factor—on a broad scale. Are we in an inflationary environment driven by geopolitical shocks? Should we expect further deterioration in the state of democracy—understood in terms of freedom and the fight against inequality?

The statistical data are very clear: there has been, and continues to be, a resurgence of inflationary trends. This is driving down purchasing power and increasing poverty, while diminishing the quality of life—and, above all, the quality of employment. Indeed, this is a fact that is often overlooked or downplayed. It is true, for instance, that employment figures are rising, but what kind of jobs are we talking about? When you cross-reference these figures with hiring data, you discover that a portion of the new jobs really involves very few working hours. In a nutshell, even someone working just a few weeks contributes to the positive net figure; yet, this means the rosy picture being painted is bound to fade quickly. In short, while there is some improvement, the issue of precarious employment is far from resolved—and it is young people who are paying the price. Naturally, a sense of uncertainty and insecurity also grips those who have been pushed out of the production process—people who have long relied on wage-guarantee schemes and do not know if they will ever work again. All this merely exacerbates inequalities, thereby shattering social cohesion—one of the key ingredients that makes democracy truly effective. Growth, therefore, is not just an economic necessity; it is a matter of social justice and the stability of the system itself.

Today, many of us struggle to grasp what is really happening amidst a flood of news—both real and fake—and an opinion-based scenario which is almost entirely polarized, lacking any constructive dialogue. The data exists, but everything depends on how it is selected and interpreted. Meanwhile, as mentioned earlier, we are running faster just to survive, yet achieving less. It’s true that, following Covid, some people have re-evaluated their priorities regarding their quality of life. Perhaps we need to revisit the old theory of “merits and needs.” So, where do we really stand?

The concept of balancing merit and need was one of the sharpest insights politics has ever produced—an idea typical of a secular, reformist culture that has always sought to combine social justice with development and freedom. Indeed, the facts show that significant progress has been made whenever this enlightened vision has prevailed in our country. Focusing on merit creates the conditions to get the “social elevator” moving again. Conversely, if young people see no prospect for personal growth, their only alternative is to leave the country, thereby making it poorer and more elderly. This represents a huge loss for the community and diminishes hope for our future. At the same time, we must address the needs of the most vulnerable—not merely out of solidarity or civic duty (though these alone would justify such attention), but because a society cannot function properly if it leaves anyone behind. It is for these reasons, too, that the UIL has chosen to define itself as a “union for the people”: everyone who comes to our offices seeking help, protection, or assistance should leave having found answers to their questions, expectations, and problems—regardless of nationality, opinions, beliefs, or personal circumstances.

What has become of the core values ​​held by the middle class and the workforce? Today, we seem to be witnessing a new form of “ethnic welfare”—a perceived “vertical pact” that dictates something like ‘welfare resources are scarce, so they are reserved for “our own” and granted only through me—otherwise, there’s nothing’. Yet, extractive economics and the tides of desperation and destitution are symptoms of a reality that privatizes profits while socializing costs. Classical economics perhaps fails to fully account for the weight of behind-the-scenes power and the fact that wages and social mobility remain stuck on the ground floor. The question is: capitalism or neo-mercantilism?

If I may, the urgent question that policymakers must answer is a different one: “What kind of welfare system do we want to build for our country?” In essence, is it still possible to speak of a welfare state? We believe it is necessary and that it is merely a matter of political will. As we stated earlier, the individual must be at the heart of institutional choices, political decisions, and legislative measures, with the principles defined in Article 3 of our Constitution serving as the guiding reference.

Where can we find the resources to build a welfare model suited to the evolution of society in the third millennium? To pick up on a point raised in the question itself, we need to dismantle the mechanism whereby profits are privatized while costs are socialized. How can this be done? For instance, by introducing a levy on the windfall profits of defense companies, Big Pharma, and banks; by establishing a global minimum tax; or by taxing financial income just enough to generate the funds needed for the most urgent interventions. Furthermore, we must aim to drastically reduce tax evasion and avoidance. Finally, we can begin to better structure and improve the efficiency of the current jumble of measures—some of which are of questionable effectiveness. In short, there is room for maneuver, and the possibility of revitalizing the welfare system is entirely realistic— granted that policymakers decide to structurally reverse the current course, which threatens to lead us toward the dismantling of the welfare state.

While the government grapples with the priority of yet another electoral reform—which seems to have become an obsession for many government officials over the years, acting almost as a red herring—little attention is paid to more existential issues: the 22-year-old worker who died at the Colosseum, the closure of the Ilva plant, and so forth. Quite apart from the fact that, given the technology at our disposal, workplace fatalities seem like a surreal civic nightmare (regardless of one’s political leanings). The government is also squeezed between election campaign, and the usual austerity demands from Brussels. Confesercenti (citing ANSA, September 25) reports a loss of €46 billion in purchasing power over four years due to geopolitical issues, translating to a €30 billion drop in consumption and a €52 billion loss in real GDP. Do these figures confirm the current situation regarding employment and growth—where it would be good to see the restoration of second-level collective bargaining—as well as pensions and other areas?

Answering that question would require a full report, as it touches upon all the fundamental points of our demands. However, I will address them briefly, point by point. Workplace accidents: For years, the UIL has been committed to the “Zero Workplace Deaths” campaign. We have achieved some results, but it is clear that this is not enough; we need more investment, more inspectors, and more inspections. Furthermore, we must focus on prevention and training, curb both lowest-bidder tenders and cascading subcontracting arrangements and establish a special prosecutor’s office and a specific criminal offense for workplace homicide.

Regarding the criticism of austerity mentioned in your question, the UIL also launched a campaign some time ago titled “Stability Pact? No, thanks!” The outlook must be one of growth, grounded in substantial investments, common European debt, and a revitalization of the SURE model.

The issue of wages is also a priority. In this regard, restoring purchasing power must be achieved through two channels: fiscal measures—starting with the confirmation and strengthening of tax relief on contractual pay increases, a historic achievement for the UIL—and collective bargaining, through the renewal of national contracts, the expansion of decentralized bargaining, and the creation of a new, more effective model. To achieve this, crucial negotiations are underway involving the CGIL, CISL, and UIL unions and 14 employers’ associations; the aim is to establish certified representation for social partners and, in doing so, dismantle “pirate contracts” that significantly erode wages and rights.

This is one of the levers for overcoming job insecurity—which disproportionately affects our young people—and for saying “No to ghost workers” (another UIL campaign): people who lack the rights enjoyed by others, cannot secure a mortgage, and are unable to build a future for themselves.

Finally, there is the issue of pensions. First and foremost, we must safeguard the purchasing power of retirees.

Furthermore, alongside appropriate flexibility—allowing those in specific circumstances to leave the labor market early—we must expand and facilitate the widespread adoption of the so-called “second pillar” of the pension system: supplementary pensions. All this is essential to avoid condemning the elderly—both current and future generations—to absolute poverty.

I conclude by highlighting an unstoppable revolution that we are already compelled to confront, that of artificial intelligence. Whether this marks the beginning of a new form of servitude with unpredictable consequences, or an opportunity to build a future of innovation and development—and to overcome many of the limitations we have outlined—will depend on our ability to govern and manage this phenomenon. A genuinely reformist mindset and approach will be of great help in setting us on the right path.