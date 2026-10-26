Manifestazioni, effetti studenteschi in Serbia e giochi di equilibrio di Nash

Quando mai, nella storia, chiedere troppo dolcemente il permesso e attendere all’infinito, ha portato all’acquisizione di nuovi diritti o cambiamento? La fine di un qualsiasi sistema non è necessariamente il suo contrario bensì le torsioni del sistema stesso quando non è bilanciato da un contropeso.

Ed è ciò che stiamo un po’ vivendo, dopo il crollo del Muro. Nelle decadi a seguire, il nemico numero del capitalismo è sé stesso, il capitalismo feroce e fagocitante che si sposa con nazionalismi (non veri nazionalismi storici) dalla mano ferrea. Lo viviamo, lo viviamo nel quotidiano da tempo. Lo testimoniano diacronicamente le manifestazioni, che ne sono sintomo ed espressione sociale

La Serbia ha appena affrontato uno tsunami politico. Dopo anni al potere, Aleksander Vucic ha appena concesso la vittoria al movimento appoggiato dagli studenti, i quali han trasformato le manifestazioni in potere elettorale. Il prossimo contendente potrebbe essere proprio Edi Rama (accuse di abusi, corruzione, violenza e accountability in generale).

Da domenica si dovrebbe aprire una nuova era per il paese dei Balcani. Vucic aveva dominato la scena politica serba come premier dal 2014. Tuttavia, a settembre ha indetto una rapida elezione dopo che due anni di proteste studentesche circa corruzione e atti autoritari (vedi incidente Novi Sad 2024) avevano logorato i fianchi del governo. Ieri, 25 ottobre, l’annuncio: è chiaro che abbiamo perso e la lista studentesca ha vinto. Gli studenti avrebbero diritto a 135-140 seggi su 250 a fronte dei 105 dell’SNS Pochi istanti dopo, le strade di Belgrado irrompono in festeggiamenti (*notizie CBC).

Ricorsi storici, similitudini. La vittoria degli studenti a Belgrado ricorda la sconfitta di Orban e sancisce un cambio di frame. Simile all’applicazione della Teoria dell’equilibrio di John Nash. Chissà se rappresenterà il modello per le varie manifestazioni in Europa e America latina?

Nash era un matematico che nel 1950 descrisse una situazione in cui nessun giocatore ha interesse a cambiare unilateralmente la propria strategia per vie delle scelte fatte dall’altro. In pratica, nel gioco ogni partecipante sceglie la propria mossa razionale ritenuta ottimale basandosi sulle previsioni delle mosse altrui. Una volta che il gioco raggiunge l’equilibrio, nessun giocatore può cambiare più il proprio risultato cambiando unilateralmente la decisione. Gli attori agiscono esclusivamente nel proprio interesse senza accordi vincolanti, senza una vera collaborazione.

Nell’ economia dei mercati questo modello viene applicato allo studio di interazioni strategiche (in genere in situazioni di oligopolio come quelle che stiamo rivivendo), dove massimizzando l’interesse individuale non rappresenta sempre la scelta migliore per tutti. Si è creato un equilibrio solo perché il mantra è “così va il mondo”: le corporations, il mercato finanziario, gli scambi, le banche centrali, i media controllati al 90% da circa sei holding globali, la narrativa istituzionale; pianificare e fidarsi, obbedire e consumare.

Ad un’attenta analisi, i sistemi difficilmente mentono in modo randomizzato. Essi si contorcono e muoiono quando il loro tempo è scaduto e ne nascono di nuovi, edificati da coloro che non si aggrappavano al vecchio meccanismo morente. Le manifestazioni, il disagio, le problematiche ambientali, economiche e sociali sono espressione di un cambio di frame. Non si può comandare rispetto solo nascondendosi dietro a titoli o scogli istituzionali appoggiati da potenti lobby perché la realtà è soggettiva. Perché il rispetto va guadagnato dando risposte serie e concrete.

Il vero interrogativo è: aggrapparsi ancora con forza a ciò che non va in tale meccanismo (ed il gioco di equilibrio è arrivato al culmine nel momento in cui le élite stringono accordi con movimenti di carattere autoritario) o lasciare scorrere lo schermo nel prossimo frame, rompendo i giochi di equilibrio di Nash?

Protests, the Student Factor in Serbia, and the Nash Equilibrium

When, in the course of history, has asking for permission too gently—and waiting indefinitely—ever led to the acquisition of new rights or actual change? The end of any given system is not necessarily its opposite; rather, it manifests as the system itself becoming distorted when it lacks a counterweight. This is, in a sense, what we have been experiencing since the fall of the Berlin Wall. In the decades that followed, capitalism’s greatest enemy has become capitalism itself—a ferocious, all-consuming version of the system that aligns with iron-fisted nationalisms (though not, in fact, historical nationalisms). We have been living through this, day in and day out, for some time now. The protests—which serve as both a symptom and a social expression of this reality—have borne witness to this over time.

Serbia has just undergone a political tsunami. After years in power, Aleksandar Vučić has conceded victory to a student-backed movement—a movement that successfully translated street protests into electoral power. The next public figure to face such a challenge could well be Edi Rama (amidst allegations of abuse, corruption, violence, and a general lack of accountability).

A new era may now be dawning for this Balkan nation. Vučić had dominated the Serbian political landscape as Prime Minister since 2014. However, in September, he called for a snap election after two years of student-led protests—sparked by issues of corruption and authoritarian actions (such as the 2024 Novi Sad incident)—had worn down his government. Yesterday, October 25, came the announcement: it is clear that we have lost, and the student-backed list has won. The students are set to secure between 135 and 140 of the 250 parliamentary seats, compared to 105 for the SNS. Moments later, the streets of Belgrade erupted in celebration (*CBC News). Historical parallels, similarities. The students’ victory in Belgrade is reminiscent of Orbán’s defeat and marks a shift in the prevailing framework—much like an application of John Nash’s equilibrium theory. Could this serve as a model for various protest movements across Europe and Latin America?

Nash was a mathematician who, in 1950, described a scenario in which no player has an incentive to unilaterally alter their strategy, given the choices made by others. In essence, each participant in the “game” selects what they deem to be their optimal, rational move, based on their predictions of what the others will do. Once the game reaches equilibrium, no player can improve their outcome by unilaterally changing their decision. The actors act solely in their own self-interest, without binding agreements or genuine collaboration.

In market economics, this model is applied to the study of strategic interactions—typically in oligopolistic situations, much like those we are experiencing once again—where maximizing individual self-interest does not always yield the best outcome for everyone. An equilibrium has been established, sustained solely by the mantra that “this is just how the world works”: corporations, financial markets, trade, central banks, media outlets (90% of which are controlled by roughly six global holding companies), and the institutional narrative—all urging us to plan, trust, obey, and consume.

Upon closer inspection, systems rarely lie in a random fashion. They wilt and eventually perish when their time has run out, giving way to new systems built by those who did not cling to the dying, outdated mechanism. Public protests, widespread discontent, and the various environmental, economic, and social crises we face are all manifestations of a shift in the prevailing framework. One cannot command respect simply by hiding behind titles or institutional bulwarks propped up by powerful lobbies—because reality is subjective. Respect must be earned by providing serious, concrete answers.

The real question is this: should one continue to cling desperately to the flaws within this mechanism—at a time when elites are striking deals with authoritarian movements—or should one allow the scene to shift to the next frame, thereby breaking the numerous Nash equilibria that currently hold us in place?